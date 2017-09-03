Man Injured After Being Hit By Train

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County, Train Accident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man in Colorado Springs was seriously injured after he was struck by a train.

Colorado Springs police found the man Saturday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

trainvspedestrian9 2 Man Injured After Being Hit By Train

(credit: CBS)

The man’s name was not released and the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

Police say the train conductor saw the man but was unable to stop before hitting him.

The train was hauling 50 cars loaded with coal.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch