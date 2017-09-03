Blind Player Sees First Live Action In USC’s Win

Filed Under: Blind, Football, University of Southern California, USC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS4) – One man’s field goal is one man’s life goal.

Jake Olson lost his left eye when he was 10 months old, and his right eye when he was 12 years — both to a form of eye cancer.

Saturday, the redshirt sophomore entered the University of Southern California’s game against Western Michigan in his first live action. He had played only on the practice field in his two previous seasons.

He played longsnapper for a point-after-touchdown.

And nailed it.

According to his biography on the USC football website, Olson was a long-snapper at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High for two years. He also played on the golf team.

Off the field, Olson uses a guide dog named Quebec.

