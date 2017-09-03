Motor Sports Complex Plans Hit A Dead End

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city’s plans to bring a motor sports complex to Arapahoe County hit a dead end.
City councilors voted to remove the measure from the ballot this November.
The city was hoping voters would approve an incentive package to lure investors like NASCAR to town.
The sponsor said she decided to pull the proposal from the ballot because supporters would not be able to run an effective campaign.
The complex would have been build at east 26th Avenue and Hudson Road, not far from the E-470 and Interstate 70 interchange.