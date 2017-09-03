Search Continues For Amber Alert Suspect

Filed Under: Adams County, Amber Alert, Commerce City, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are still searching for the suspected kidnapper in an Amber Alert last week.

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez is suspected of taking his ex-girlfriend and their son from a home in Adams County at gunpoint.

maricio Search Continues For Amber Alert Suspect

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez (credit: Adams County)

An Amber Alert went out Thursday, and a nationwide search followed.

A security guard spotted the woman and the boy at a light rail station in Denver, and they were rescued.

RELATED: Woman Who Assisted Subjects Of Amber Alert ‘Felt Compelled To Help’

Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6 and 129 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch