Search Continues For Amber Alert Suspect

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are still searching for the suspected kidnapper in an Amber Alert last week.
Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez is suspected of taking his ex-girlfriend and their son from a home in Adams County at gunpoint.
An Amber Alert went out Thursday, and a nationwide search followed.
A security guard spotted the woman and the boy at a light rail station in Denver, and they were rescued.
Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6 and 129 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.