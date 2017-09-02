Man Killed In Loveland May Have Been Run Over

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man found early Saturday morning at a parking area for a motorcycle rally.
A news release from the Loveland Police Department says, “There were obvious injuries to the victim that are consistent with being run over by a vehicle or blunt trauma.”
The LPD says its officers arrived within two minutes of the initial 9-1-1 call to the off-site parking and shuttle stop area for the Thunder in the Rockies motorcycle rally.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators have not determined if the incident leading to the man’s death was intentional or accidental, and are asking for the public’s help in obtaining information.
“The area at the time of the incident was lit with commercial lighting and staffed with security personnel,” states the release. “It is believed there may be more witnesses who have yet to come forward to police.”
The man’s last known address was in Loveland. A complete identification will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office at a later time.
Thunder in the Rockies is a four-day festival surrounding the Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson property northwest of I-25 and Crossroads Blvd. It began Friday. The man’s body was found in the Clydesdale parking lot on the east side of the interstate on Stallion Drive.