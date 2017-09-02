Cuvee Puts On Luxury Fundraiser For The Boys & Girls Clubs

DENVER (CBS4) – The 8th annual Flight to Luxury is a red carpet hanger party that raises money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Ultra-luxury travel company, Cuvee, puts on the event. Flight to Luxury has raised $5 million dollars for the Boys & Girls Clubs since its inception in 2009. This year the fundraising goal is $1.7 million.

Flight to Luxury features live entertainment, a fashion show, food, and drink. There is a live and a silent auction. The spotlight is on all the elements of luxury travel including private jets, and high performance exotic automobiles.

Flight to Luxury transforms two private jet hangars at Centennial Airport on Friday, September 15th. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

