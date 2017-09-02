Latest Forecast: Mini Heatwave For Holiday Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure has set up over the western half of the nation for the Labor Day weekend. The center of this ridge is over Utah and will start to bring in a mini heatwave for Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for a few very, isolated thunderstorms in the southern mountains. Otherwise, most will stay dry both Saturday and Sunday.

Caught up in this flow is smoke from large wildfires in Montana. This will create unhealthy air for people with breathing problems or sensitive to poor air quality.

Highs across the eastern plains and western slope will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s for Saturday and even a few degrees warmer for Sunday. In fact, Denver’s record high for Sunday is 95 and we have a good chance at tying that number.

Labor Day will cool down a little bit and have a little more moisture. As a result, there is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and eastern plains by then.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

