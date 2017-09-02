Colorado To Receive $5.5 Million In EpiPen Settlement

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado will get more than $5 million from the makers of EpiPen. The drug company Mylan has been accused of charging the government an outrageous price for the potentially life-saving drug.

The federal government says the company was misinformed when it classified EpiPens as a generic medication to avoid having to pay rebates to Medicaid.

In August, Mylan agreed to pay a $465 million settlement, of which Colorado will receive $5.5 million. The money will be used for Colorado’s Medicaid program.

