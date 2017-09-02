DIA Getting More Local Restaurants, Coffee Shops

DENVER (CBS4)– More favorite local restaurants and coffee shops are moving into Denver International Airport.

This comes in addition to other local hot spots like Root Down which are already at DIA.

The airport announced that the Denver Central Market will have a location in Concourse A. The market will include sushi, Italian fare, a bakery, and even a meat and cheese shop. The DIA location will be modeled after the Denver Central Market that currently exists in RiNo.

Also moving into DIA is Snarf’s sandwich shop, Brothers Barbecue and Breckenridge Brewery.

DIA says the restaurants are still in the planning phases and won’t open for another year.

