Day Of Service Volunteers Will Help The Homeless

DENVER, Colo (CBS4) – Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is a one-day volunteer opportunity with more than 70 projects set up all over the state. Mile High United Way will be hosting 85 Day of Service volunteers in Denver.

“A Day of Service is really special for Mile High United Way because it really does what we do, unite community together to make a difference,” said Christine Benero, President & CEO of Mile High United Way.

Volunteers will be helping the United Way get ready for it’s Project Homeless Connect, which is a one-day event in which people experiencing homelessness can access an array of services and resources. During Day of Service, volunteers will build hygiene kits.

“This is an amazing volunteer project and you can bring your family. And you’re putting in toothpaste, and tooth brushes, and wash clothes, and all the kind of things that we take for granted. But for someone experiencing homelessness to go home with a little kit is a really special thing,” Benero explained.

Project Homeless Connect is Tuesday, September 19th at the Convention Center.

Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is Saturday, September 9th from 8a.m. to 11a.m.

