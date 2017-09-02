Broncos Waive QB Kyle Sloter

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos waived rookie quarterback Kyle Sloter Saturday afternoon as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players.

Sloter, signed this summer as an undrafted free agent from the University of Northern Colorado, enjoyed a successful preseason as the third-string QB for the Broncos.

He acquired a following of orange-clad fans in the process.

Staticstically, Sloter was Denver’s top performing quarterback in the preseason. He completed 72 percent of his passes, including three for touchdown, against zero interceptions. His quarterback rating was a team-best 125.4.

gettyimages 841370242 Broncos Waive QB Kyle Sloter

Quarterback Kyle Sloter of the Denver Broncos warms up before a preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Thursday in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Sloter played 35 games for UNC. He started his stint there as a wide receiver before moving to quarterback his senior year. He threw 29 touchdowns (a new single-season record for the school) and 10 interceptions that season.

Sloter may yet remain a member of the Broncos if he clears waivers — meaning no other teams claim him — and he is signed to the practice squad.

 

 

