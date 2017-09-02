Broncos Expected To Pursue Former Quarterback Osweiler

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Several national sources are reporting the Denver Broncos’ interest in signing former quarterback Brock Osweiler sometime Saturday.
Osweiler, Denver’s backup quarterback for four years, could return to the team that drafted him.
Osweiler started seven games in his last year for Denver, earning a 5-2 record in place of injured starter Peyton Manning.
Denver won Super Bowl 50 later that year.
Despite his upbringing as Manning’s successor, Osweiler bolted Denver — three days after Manning announced his retirement — and signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans.
In March of this year, Houston traded Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns.
The Broncos drafted the Arizona State University junior in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. As a Sun Devil signal caller, he became just the fourth player to pass for 4,000 yards in Pac-12 Conference history.
Denver named Trevor Siemian as its starting quarterback last week. However, backup Paxton Lynch suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s third preseason game.