Latest Forecast: Weather Disturbance Brings Clouds But Not Much Rain

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture is still generally limited across Colorado. Therefore an upper level weather disturbance moving over the state Friday will have a difficult time producing rain. The best chance is in the mountains where there is a 30% chance for showers and weak thunderstorms. For Denver and the Front Range the chance is closer to 10%. The disturbance will however be successful at creating a lot of cloud cover. So for most of the day we’ll see more clouds than sun.

For the Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday evening, the chance for rain is not zero but it’s low. Temperatures will start in the lower 80s and then fall into the lower 70s by the end of the game.

And for the holiday weekend, plan on mostly sunny skies and lots of heat. The hottest day will be Sunday when we expect temperatures in the metro area to reach into the middle 90s. The record for Sunday (Sept 3) is 95° set in 1995. That record could be jeopardy!

For Labor Day on Monday, it will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s. That’s about 5 degrees above normal for early September.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.