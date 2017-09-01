Enjoy The Events, But Plan Ahead For Labor Day Weekend Traffic

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– The Regional Transportation District expects travel in and out of downtown Denver to significantly increase over the Labor Day holiday weekend and urges people to plan ahead.

On average, 163,000 people use the RTD system to begin their weekend. RTD expected nearly an increase up to 190,000 people to use RTD this weekend, a 15 percent increase.

RTD spokeswoman Tina Jaquez told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas use of city busses and trains could be packed, due to events like the Taste of Colorado, the Colorado Rockies games at Coors Field, the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and Frozen: The Musical at the Buell Theater at the DCPA.

“There are so many things going on, and a lot of people want to take public transit to get to them. We do gear up for a weekend like this. This is one of our biggest of the year,” Jaquez said. “Be patient, plan ahead.”

Several CSU and CU fans told CBS4 they preferred to take the train to the Rocky Mountain Showdown in hopes of avoiding the traffic in and out of the city.

“We figured, if we rolled in this way, it would be a little easier than having to take an Uber, or drive down in,” said Chris Jansen, a CU fan who used the light rail system.

Some of the most significant congestion could take place in the nights, as many events let out at the same time. Those CBS4 spoke with said the train system would likely be the quickest way out of town.

“We will just (ride) RTD again,” said Patrick Shoulders, a CU fan. “It is super easy, super convenient.”

“I am going to go light rail, to Golden station, then Uber from there,” said Brandon Luke, a CSU fan.

RTD encouraged the public to use their transit system to move around during the busy weekend. However, for those using the bus system, RTD wants to remind the public traffic impacted their system as well.

“People should expect delays, because there are so many people trying to get on our busses and trains,” Jaquez said.

