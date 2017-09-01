Hazmat Teams Respond To Foul Odor, Residents Urged To Leave If Sick

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A foul odor is causing problems for a neighborhood in Wheat Ridge and authorities are trying to figure out the source.

The situation started on Thursday night when a hazardous materials crew from the Arvada Fire Department was called to evaluate a situation in a shed.

Six people were treated on Thursday night and two were admitted to the hospital.

The investigation has centered on a property with a red house and a shed 11600 block of West 44th Avenue.

Firefighters are warning residents in a 14-block radius to leave their homes if they feel sick.

The roads have been closed along W. 44th Ave. from Robb Street to Tabor Street.

A hazmat team from Buckley Air Force Base is responding to help determine what is causing the odor.

