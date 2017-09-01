BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert Cancelled After Woman, Child Found; Suspect Still On The Run Read More

Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harvey’s Aftermath

Filed Under: Aurora, Beaumont, Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Team, Harvey, Houston, Northcom, Task Force One

By Rick Sallinger

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado groups are traveling to Texas to help in the aftermath of Harvey.

One such group is Task Force One, the Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Team. Under the direction of FEMA they are deployed where needed.

harvey response 5pkg frame 192 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Task Force One)

Task Force One program manager Rod Tyus says the group has been stationed in hard hit Beaumont.

harvey response 5pkg frame 492 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Task Force One)

“Yesterday they set up an evacuation center from nothing. 1500 people went through it,” said Tyus.

harvey response 5pkg frame 583 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interviews Task Force One program manager Rod Tyus (credit: CBS)

The team has brought along boats and dogs if they need to be deployed in any of the rescue operations. Tyus says they train hard for these assignments which have included several other hurricanes and the 9/11 attacks.

harvey response 5pkg frame 523 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Task Force One)

“That’s why they get on this Colorado search and rescue task force to deploy nationally and serve the public,” he said.

harvey response 5pkg frame 883 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Task Force One)

Colorado has played a critical role in many ways. The military has contributed personnel, helicopters and rescue teams and supplies.

harvey response 5pkg frame 943 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Task Force One)

It is under the command of Colorado Springs-based Northcom, Gen. Lori Robinson.

“One of the things we have learned over time is to have the right capabilities at the right place at the right time to support the needs of the citizens,” said Robinson during a news conference in Austin.

harvey response 5pkg frame 1880 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

Northcom Gen. Lori Robinson (credit: CBS)

From Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, supplies and medical personnel have been sent from Colorado to the victims of Harvey.

harvey response 5pkg frame 1483 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Buckley AFB)

harvey response 5pkg frame 1540 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: CBS)

harvey response 5pkg frame 2260 Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harveys Aftermath

(credit: Buckley AFB)

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

