Groups From Colorado Travel To Help In Harvey’s Aftermath

By Rick Sallinger

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado groups are traveling to Texas to help in the aftermath of Harvey.

One such group is Task Force One, the Colorado Urban Search and Rescue Team. Under the direction of FEMA they are deployed where needed.

Task Force One program manager Rod Tyus says the group has been stationed in hard hit Beaumont.

“Yesterday they set up an evacuation center from nothing. 1500 people went through it,” said Tyus.

The team has brought along boats and dogs if they need to be deployed in any of the rescue operations. Tyus says they train hard for these assignments which have included several other hurricanes and the 9/11 attacks.

“That’s why they get on this Colorado search and rescue task force to deploy nationally and serve the public,” he said.

Colorado has played a critical role in many ways. The military has contributed personnel, helicopters and rescue teams and supplies.

It is under the command of Colorado Springs-based Northcom, Gen. Lori Robinson.

“One of the things we have learned over time is to have the right capabilities at the right place at the right time to support the needs of the citizens,” said Robinson during a news conference in Austin.

From Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, supplies and medical personnel have been sent from Colorado to the victims of Harvey.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.