Former Foster Care Youth Tell Their Stories

Filed Under: Aging Out, Aging Out Of Foster Care, In Their Own Words

DENVER (CBS4) – During CBS4’s Aging Out series, reporter Britt Moreno has explored the challenges surrounding leaving the foster care system at the age of 18. We’ve talked to volunteers and caseworkers who champion these teens everyday. While the statistics about what can happen after foster care are stunning, CBS4 found inspiration in the words these young people use to describe their own lives.

CBS4 SPECIAL REPORTS: Aging Out

Additional Resouces

The following are helpful resources for people who are aging out of foster care and for the people who care for them.

Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Public Awareness Campaign
Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline
1-844-CO-4-KIDS
Learn more about foster care and adoption in Colorado.
co4kids.org

United Way Bridging the Gap
helping teens live on their own after foster care
unitedwaydenver.org/bridging-the-gap
303-433-8383

Dream Makers Project
making dreams come true for former foster care youth
dreammakersproject.org

Chafee Program
life skills program provided through human services dept. of each county
denverchafee.org

CBS4 Wednesday’s Child Section
cbsdenver.com/wednesdayschild/

The Adoption Exchange
promoting adoption for foster care youth
adoptex.org
303-755-1339

Adoption Exchange’s Birthday Wishes Program
adoptex.org/get-involved/donate/birthday-wishes-program/
303-755-1339

Office of the Lt. Governor
colorado.gov/ltgovernor
303-866-2885

SOAR! Youth & Adult Choir
soaryouthandadultchoir.org 720-218-1433 (Youth)
720-989-5744 (Adults)

