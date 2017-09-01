BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert Cancelled After Woman, Child Found; Suspect Still On The Run Read More

Surveillance Images Surface Of Sex Assault Suspect

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for a sexual assault suspect after his image and suspect vehicle were captured on surveillance cameras.

Investigators say the sexual assault suspect is wanted for an attack that happened about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

sex assault Surveillance Images Surface Of Sex Assault Suspect

The suspect pictured is wanted in an attack at E. Colfax Ave. and N. Clayton St. (credit: Denver Police)

Police say the suspect drove to the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Clayton Street in the vehicle pictured. Shortly after arriving he attacked and assaulted the victim who was walking home.

crime car Surveillance Images Surface Of Sex Assault Suspect

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

