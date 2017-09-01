Police Search For Child Enticement Suspect, SUV

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a Jeep wanted in a child enticement investigation.
Police say they need the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for child enticement that happened on Aug. 14 in the Hale and Northfield neighborhoods. The suspect was seen driving the pictured vehicle.
The SUV is described as a newer model 2014-2017 silver Jeep Cherokee with no license plates and damage to the rear bumper and tail light.
The suspect is described as a white male, 35-45 years old, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with tattoos on his forearms.
The suspect spoke with a thick Southern accent.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.