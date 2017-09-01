BREAKING NEWS: Amber Alert Cancelled After Woman, Child Found; Suspect Still On The Run Read More

Browns Cut Brock Osweiler

CLEVELAND (CBS4) – The Cleveland Browns have cut ties with Brock Osweiler, six months after trading for him and his $72 million contract.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirms the cut.

Osweiler became the Browns’ backup after coach Hue Jackson named rookie DeShone Kizer the starter.

In March of 2015, Osweiler left the Broncos after four years and one Super Bowl title. After losing out on the starting job to rookie Trevor Siemian, he left for Houston, who signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal. After one season and just six starts, the Texans traded him to Cleveland for a 2017 sixth-round pick and a 2018 second-round pick. On Friday, one day before the roster cutdown deadline, the Browns cut Osweiler.

They’ll cut him a check for $16 million, as well.

