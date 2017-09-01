Broncos Trade Offensive Tackle to Falcons

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos, hours after the fourth and final preseason game of the 2017 season, traded offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo to the Atlanta Falcons Friday morning.

CBS4’s Michael Spencer confirms the report first aired in a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And the first domino falls. https://t.co/uoQKY8UnRH — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 1, 2017

Denver receives from the Falcons a fifth-round draft pick in 2018.

Sambrailo was entering his third season with the Broncos this year. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman from Colorado State University was drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Sambrailo started three games at left tackle his rookie season before suffering a shoulder injury.

He started 2016 at right tackle and saw in action in 10 games overall. He started four times.

Sambrailo was a bubble guy. At least with trade Broncos get something in return rather than cutting him. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) September 1, 2017

Sambrailo played all five positions along the offensive line for Colorado State during his four years with the Rams. He was voted first-team All-Mountain West Conference as a senior.

Denver defeated Arizona 30-2 Thursday night at Sports Authority Field.