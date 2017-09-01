Where Are They? Search Continues For Woman, Child

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search continues for a child and his mother who were abducted at gunpoint by the child’s father more than 24 hours ago.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 1-year-old boy boy, later identified as Zahid Adams, and his mother, Samantha Adams, after they were taken by the child’s father at gunpoint from a home in Commerce City just before noon on Thursday.

Both remained missing on Friday.

The suspect, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6 and 129 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is the child’s father and the ex-boyfriend of Samantha Adams, 26.

“We do have reason to believe Mauricio is still armed with a gun and is considered to be dangerous,” said Adams County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy Amanda Overton during a news conference on Thursday evening.

Other than a black baseball hat, it is unknown what Venzor-Gonzalez was last wearing.

Neighbors said they have seen Venzor-Gonzalez around the neighborhood.

“I’ve seen the boyfriend come and go and they’ve had spats here and there,” said neighbor Kevin Cowan.

“I just know that she was his ex-girlfriend… they have the one son together, but I don’t know the history of their relationship,” said Overton.

Venzor-Gonzalez was driving a grey Honda sedan that was last seen southbound on Interstate 25 near Pueblo. It has Colorado license plate EVQ-410.

https://twitter.com/CSPDPIO/status/903350628340170752

Police initially believed the vehicle had been found early after the Amber Alert was issued, abandoned in Pueblo, but that vehicle was determined not to be involved in the abduction.

About 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle believed to be involved in the Amber Alert was located at 1741 Cypress St. in Pueblo, behind St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. No one was inside the vehicle.

Authorities started canvassing the area around the hospital in hopes of finding the suspect or those abducted.

“We do know that Samantha, on her right wrist with a cancer surviving tattoo and a butterfly, so if you see anyone with that description, please call in,” said Overton.

If you see the boy, his mother or the suspect, please call police or 911 immediately.