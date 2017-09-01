Lakewood Center Meeting Basic Human Needs

By Libby Smith

LAKEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – The Action Center in Lakewood has been full filling basic human needs for nearly 50 years. Now the non-profit will get a helping hand on Xcel Energy’s Day of Service.

The Action Center serves more than 100 people a day, providing food, clothing, and shelter.

LINK: Register For Xcel Energy Day of Service Project

“The second part of our mission, which is promoting pathways to self-sufficiency is what makes us different. And every person that comes to us, the 100-plus families a day, sits with a case manager or a participant advocate, which is a volunteer who has case management skills, connecting you to the many services that you might need beyond food,” said Barbara Penning, director of volunteer programs and in-kind donations at The Action Center.

Day of Service volunteers will help The Action Center by cleaning up and stocking the food bank, as well as sorting and hanging donated clothing. Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

