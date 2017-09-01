Abducted Woman, Child Found After Extensive Search

DENVER (CBS4)– The mother and child who were abducted at gunpoint have been found after an extensive search that led authorities along the Front Range from Commerce City to Pueblo on Thursday. The search continues for the suspect.

Police believe they found the 26-year-old woman and her 1-year-old child in Denver on Friday after they were forced at gunpoint from a home in Adams County just before noon on Thursday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the young mother and her son after the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly abducted them at gunpoint.

Police in Denver apparently found the woman and her child on Friday, near a light rail station on Delaware Street in Greenwood Village. Authorities were alerted that the woman, her child and suspect were traveling to Denver from Pueblo on Friday afternoon.

Shortly after the officers took the woman and her son into an ambulance to transport them to Denver Health Medical Center, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation cancelled the Amber Alert.

The suspect, Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-6 and 129 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Venzor-Gonzalez remains at large after running away from where he was spotted with his ex-girlfriend and child.

A picture of the suspect Mauricio VenzorGonzalez and the RTD video image captured before he fled law enforcement from the lightrail platform pic.twitter.com/CpnoFAi5jy — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) September 1, 2017

Authorities continue to search for him in connection with the abduction. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Venzor-Gonzalez was driving a grey Honda sedan that was last seen southbound on Interstate 25 near Pueblo. About 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle involved in the Amber Alert was located at 1741 Cypress St. in Pueblo, behind St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. No one was inside the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the area but didn’t locate the abducted woman, child or the suspect in Pueblo on Thursday.

The search for Venzor-Gonzalez continued on Friday.