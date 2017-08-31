Trump To Donate $1 Million To Harvey Relief Efforts

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump will donate $1 million in personal funds toward the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the president said he will donate his personal money, although she could not say if it was from his own bank account or the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

“I had a chance to speak directly with the president earlier, and I’m happy to tell you that he would like to join in the efforts that a lot of the people that we’ve seen across this country do,” Sanders told CBS News. “And he’s pledging a million dollars of personal money to the fund. And he’s actually asked that I check with the folks in this room, since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid, and he’d love some suggestions from the folks here, and I’d be happy to take those if any of you have them.”

The president visited Corpus Christi and Austin earlier in the week to witness the damage and recovery efforts first hand.

“This was of epic proportion,” the president declared as he pledged to provide model recovery assistance. “We want to do it better than ever before. We want to be looked at in five years, in 10 years from now as, ‘This is the way to do it.’”

