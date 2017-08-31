‘Take Note Colorado’ Gets Nod From ‘The Fray’ Frontman

DENVER (CBS4)– The Fray’s Isaac Slade visited his Alma Mater to talk about the importance of music education on Thursday.

Slade spoke to University of Colorado Denver students as part of the Take Note Colorado initiative.

The Fray's Isaac Slade talks to University of Colorado Denver students (credit: CBS)

CBS4 is a proud partner of the initiative which aims to give every student access to music education.

The Fray’s Isaac Slade talks to University of Colorado Denver students (credit: CBS)

“On the Western Slope, on the plains, all up and down the Front Range, the reason I’m involved is because I believe every kid deserves that chance,” said Slade.

He also talked to students about internships with Take Note Colorado. Those interns will have a hands-on role in planning events and fundraisers.

The Fray’s Isaac Slade talks to University of Colorado Denver students (credit: CBS)

