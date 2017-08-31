Police Arrest Suspects In RTD Bus Assault Of Student

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver believe they have arrested the suspects wanted for assaulting a student from South High School on an RTD bus.

Police say the men, identified as Will Kee and Dericon Steel, assaulted the victim on an RTD bus on Aug. 23 about 3 p.m. when the bus was in the 1500 block of E. Louisiana Avenue.

Kee, 38, is being held for investigation of harassment and Steel is being held for investigation of third-degree assault and child abuse.

The victim is a student at South High School. Witnesses told police they thought the assault was racially-motivated but police determined the incident was not.

According to the affidavit, the Hispanic man walked up to the victim and said something but the victim could not hear what was said due to the noise of the crowded bus. Later, the other suspect, described in the affidavit as a white man, walked up to the victim and told him he needed to “shut the (expletive) up.”

The victim then told police the man grabbed his hair and pulled him down to the ground. He said he struck his head one or two times but couldn’t remember if he struck the seats or something else.

That’s when the victim said the Hispanic man attempted to kick him and that’s when the victim grabbed the man’s shirt to avoid being kicked.

A bunch of people on the bus started yelling and that’s when the bus stopped. Both men jumped out the back doors of the bus