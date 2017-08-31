Latest Forecast: Better Chances For Thunderstorms On Thursday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After three days in a row with metro area temperatures topping out in the 90s, it will not be as warm on Thursday. Instead the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience highs in the middle 80s which is near normal for the final day of August.

The “cooler” weather is thanks to an increase in cloud cover as well as a somewhat better chance for showers and thunderstorms along the Front Range during the afternoon and evening. Without a doubt the best chance for rain in Colorado on Thursday will be in the mountains. But eventually we should see at least a few of the mountain storms move east across the I-25 corridor. No severe weather is expected but some storms may produce wind gusts to 40 mph along with brief heavy rain and of course the threat for lightning.

The chance for a thunderstorm will continue into the first half of the Broncos game at Mile High Thursday night.

By Friday the chance for rain will drop even lower. Denver has a 10% chance while the high county has a 30% chance. It should be dry for the Rocky Mountain Showdown between CU and CSU at Mile High Friday evening.

And for the long holiday weekend, plan on HOT weather. Highs near 90° on Saturday, 95° on Sunday and upper 80s on Monday. On Sunday (September 3), the record high in Denver is 95° set in 1995. So obviously that record is in jeopardy.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.