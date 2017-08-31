Hepatitis A Cases Increasing In Colorado

Filed Under: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Hepatitis A, Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist

DENVER (AP) — Health officials say the number of Hepatitis A cases in Colorado this year is more than double the total for a typical year.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has recorded 54 cases in 2017, including one death.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says about 75 percent of the cases have been men, and about half of those are men who have had sex with other men.

Herlihy says the Colorado numbers mirror trends elsewhere, including New York State and Western Europe.

The health department urged anyone at risk of Hepatitis A to get vaccinated. The vaccine is available from doctors and many retail stores.

Hepatitis A can damage the liver.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch