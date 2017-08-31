Colorado Groups Deliver Supplies, Bring Back Stranded Pets From Harvey

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado organizations are working together to make sure no animal is left behind in Texas by Harvey.

Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue is working with partner organizations, including Hope for Paws Colorado and National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network, to collect pet supplies for relief groups headed to Houston.

“When sitting at a computer, looking at images, is breaking your heart and making you cry, you have to get up and do what you can do,” said Krissy Mosbarger with Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue.

“They have no leashes, they have no bowls, they have no food, they’re in a park surrounded by water, and we are getting to those people, and we’re going to go where supplies need to go.”

On Friday, Hope for Paws Colorado will begin driving supplies to Houston, with room to bring back animals to Colorado.

“I know there’s a lot of efforts for the people, but the pets really need a break as well,” said Julie Jury with Hope for Paws Colorado. “We have 50 crates in [the truck] now, but we have room for more if needed, and we can put some in the middle as well, we try not to crowd it too much because of the heat and we want to give them space to breathe.”

Shelters and rescue groups across the country are working to clear out existing animals in Houston to make room for pets displaced by Harvey.

“We’re going to be accepting donations until we don’t need them anymore,” Mosbarger said.

“We’re going to be supplying rescues that are going down there until Texas tells us to stop.”

