Denverites Shouldn’t Expect To Fly To Houston Easily For Weeks

DENVER (CBS4) – Flights are taking off again at Houston’s airports after they were hard hit by Hurricane Harvey. But it will be a while before service is back to normal. Flights resumed at a very limited capacity Wednesday afternoon at both George Bush Intercontinental and Hobby Airport.

United operated three flights, out of 483 on a typical weekday, including one to Denver that got in about 10:30 p.m., about three hours behind schedule.

United spokesman Charlie Hobart told CBS4 the airline has been dealing with not only flooded roads to and from the airport but also many employees stranded at work or at home, many who have flooded homes or cars.

A check of the schedule shows United is running five of its nine scheduled Houston departures to Denver Thursday and Frontier one of two flights from Houston Thursday. Spirit Airlines’ flight from Houston to Denver Thursday is canceled.

Southwest Airlines has hundreds of flights daily in and out of Hobby Airport. It is concentrating on employees affected by the storm first and won’t resume service until noon Saturday.

All of the affected airlines are waiving change and rebooking fees for travelers impacted by Harvey flight disruptions. The airlines are also putting together relief drives to help not just their employees but all Harvey victims.

The following are links to airlines’ relief efforts: Southwest.com | United.com