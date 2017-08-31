Big Colorado Ranch On Market For $100 Million

DENVER (AP) — A 224,000-acre ranch in northwest Colorado is being offered for sale with an asking price of $100 million.

The Cross Mountain Ranch is owned by the family of the late real estate tycoon Ronald Boeddeker and is a working cattle and sheep ranch.

With more than 20 miles of riverfront along the Yampa, Little Snake and Williams Fork rivers, the ranch’s water rights and hay production can support 2,000 cows and 10,000 sheep.

The ranch is part of an area that contains the largest concentration of sage grouse in Colorado. The ranch also has a large elk herd.

The ranch includes several homes, including an 11,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom log lodge and a hunting lodge.

