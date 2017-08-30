Youth At Colorado Detention Center Dies Of Suicide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A youth at Colorado’s Mount View Youth Services Center has died of suicide. It is the second suicide at the state-run center this summer.
The Colorado Department of Human Services says staff members found the youth Sunday during a room check. The staff provided immediate aid before the youth was transported to the hospital.
The Division of Youth Services was notified Tuesday the youth had died. The age and the sex of the youth were not released.
The Denver Post reports internal and external investigations into the incident are ongoing.
A 20-year-old died of suicide at the Lakewood center in June. Prior to that, there had not been a suicide at a Division of Youth Services facility since February 2001.
The facility houses males and females, ages 10 to 20.
