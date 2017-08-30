Police Officer Formally Charged With Sexual Assault

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A patrol officer from Westminster has been formally charged with sexual assault in an alleged incident with a woman in Broomfield while he was on duty.

Police chiefs from both Westminster and Broomfield announced the arrest of Officer Curtis Arganbright in a joint news conference on Monday evening.

Arganbright, 40, has been charged with felony sex assault and false imprisonment charges in the case. He has bonded out of the Broomfield Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court in October. Arganbright has been an officer in Westminster for nearly four years.

Police said the crime took place early Thursday morning near the intersection of West 144th Avenue and Zuni Street.

An adult female was described as the victim in the case, but so far police aren’t revealing how the alleged crime came to occur.

A visibly upset Westminster Police Chief Tim Carlson said the case has had a “devastating impact” on his department.

Carlson said his department will review Arganbright’s contacts with citizens during his time as an officer to determine if any other questionable interactions occurred.

Arganbright was placed on administrative leave last week and on Monday his status was changed to “suspended without pay after being arrested.” He formerly worked for the Federal Heights Police Department.