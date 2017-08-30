VW Settlement Money= More Car Charging Stations

DENVER (CBS4)– The State of Colorado will receive $68.5 million in the Volkswagen emissions settlement and part of that money will focus on electric cars.

That money will be distributed for mass transit improvements in the state along with a focus on clean energy modes of transportation.

This comes after the company admitted installing computer programs to cheat on emissions tests.

Of the total amount, $10 million is planned for vehicle charging stations. One group estimates that could fund at least 60 additional stations across Colorado, which would make it more feasible to drive electric cars longer distances.

“We think this is a great proposal that the state has put forward to spend the VW settlement money. Ultimately we need a transportation system that doesn’t pollute and the best way to get us there is to move our cars, our trucks and our buses to a point where they are powered by electricity,” said CoPIRG Director Danny Katz.

The plans also include an upgrade to buses that won’t pollute, shuttle vehicles and a reduction in diesel emissions.