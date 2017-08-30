Vicente Fox Assails Trump’s Policies In Denver Visit

DENVER (CBS4) – Mexico’s former president brought his stinging criticism for President Donald Trump to Denver on Tuesday.

Vicente Fox Quesada spoke at a global trade forum, and it didn’t take him long to go after Trump’s claims that Mexico should pay for an elaborate wall on the border of the two countries.

Fox resorted to profanity when discussing the issue.

“The (bleeping ) wall. That doesn’t exist. It will never exist,” Fox said.

Fox claims the president’s politics, including the decision to drop out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the opposition to NAFTA, will send the United States back into the Great Depression.

“Economy is not a business. Running a nation is not the same as running a business,” he said.

Fox has come to be known for posting controversial tweets and YouTube videos since he left office a decade ago.

The speech came a day after Denver City Council unanimously supported a measure limiting police assistance to federal immigration authorities, in defiance of the Trump administration.

“Whether you are a refugee or an immigrant, we want people to feel safe in this city and we want people to feel welcomed in this city, and we certainly want them to report crimes when they are witnesses or victims of crime,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who introduced Fox on Tuesday.