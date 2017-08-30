Specific Recruiting Helps Older Teens In Foster Care

DENVER (CBS4) – The Executive Director of the Adoption Exchange was on CBS4 This Morning to talk about efforts to find homes for Colorado’s most at-risk youth.
Lauren Arnold talked about in-depth recruitment that looks at a child’s history to identify friends, neighbors, coaches, or even relatives who might step up and adopt that child.
LINK: The Adoption Exchange
About 18-months ago, the state started a new effort to identify those children in foster care who will have the hardest time finding a family. In partnership with the Adoption Exchange and Wendy’s Wonderful Recruiters, they spend as much as $5,000 to find the right situation for those children.