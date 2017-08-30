#HarveyRelief Call 866-367-3001 through 7 p.m. to help the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Want To Drive To The Summit Of Mt. Evans? Make Plans Now

Filed Under: CDOT, Clear Creek County, Colorado Department of Transportation, Mount Evans Road

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mount Evans Road to the summit will close for the season after Labor Day weekend.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the final stretch from Summit Lake to the summit on Tuesday.

mount evans Want To Drive To The Summit Of Mt. Evans? Make Plans Now

(credit: CBS)

Heavy snow kept the road closed later than usual this season. Crews couldn’t clear the 40 foot drifts until June 8, later than the typical opening for Memorial Day weekend.

mount evans road frame 100 Want To Drive To The Summit Of Mt. Evans? Make Plans Now

Drone4 flew over Mount Evans Road (credit: CBS)

The rest of the road will remain open until Oct. 2, weather permitting.

More than 150,000 people visit the 14,264-foot peak each summer.

LINK: More Information On Mount Evans

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch