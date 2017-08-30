Want To Drive To The Summit Of Mt. Evans? Make Plans Now

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mount Evans Road to the summit will close for the season after Labor Day weekend.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the final stretch from Summit Lake to the summit on Tuesday.
Heavy snow kept the road closed later than usual this season. Crews couldn’t clear the 40 foot drifts until June 8, later than the typical opening for Memorial Day weekend.
The rest of the road will remain open until Oct. 2, weather permitting.
More than 150,000 people visit the 14,264-foot peak each summer.