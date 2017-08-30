Latest Forecast: Late August Heat Continues With Maybe A Few T-Storms

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver officially reached 93° on Tuesday. Temperatures will be similar Wednesday afternoon. The only difference will be a slight increase in cloud cover and perhaps a very isolated thunderstorm between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A somewhat better chance for thunderstorms exists in the mountains on Wednesday. Summit County for example has a 30% chance for late day storms. Otherwise plan on partly sunny skies in the high country with highs mainly in the 70s.

An increase in moisture on Thursday means a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms in the Denver metro area. It’s unlikely that a storm will impact the Broncos preseason game Thursday evening but the chance is no zero.

However the chance for rain does appear to be near zero for the Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday evening.

And the extended holiday weeks also looks great with mostly sunny skies Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s each day.

