#HarveyRelief Call 866-367-3001 through 7 p.m. to help the American Red Cross and victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Sheriff Proposes Sending Inmates To Help With Harvey Damage

Filed Under: Donald, Hurricane Harvey, Massachusetts, Texas, Thomas Hodgson

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts sheriff who proposed sending county jail inmates to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is offering to send inmates to Texas to help clean up damage from Hurricane Harvey.

WGBH-FM first reported Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson wants to send inmate “volunteers” to help rebuild Houston.

hurricane harvey response 1 Sheriff Proposes Sending Inmates To Help With Harvey Damage

(credit: CBS)

Hodgson says 10 inmates have expressed interest in the project. He says he hopes federal disaster relief funds can cover inmates’ transportation and housing costs.

RELATED: CBS4 Teams Up With American Red Cross To Help Hurricane, Flood Victims

The plan would need approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, local sheriffs involved and the National Sheriffs’ Association.

gettyimages 840248942 Sheriff Proposes Sending Inmates To Help With Harvey Damage

Homes are seen inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hodgson says he has been in contact with the sheriffs association. The association’s executive director said Tuesday that the idea is innovative.

Hodgson and Trump are both Republicans.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch