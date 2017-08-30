Hep A Cases On The Rise Across Colorado

DENVER (CBS4)– A health warning across Colorado as Hepatitis A cases continue to rise.
Health officials in the state say there have been more than double the number of cases so far this year compared to what is typically reported in an entire year.
Hep A is often spread through poorly-washed hands or sexual contact.
The Colorado Department of Health and Environment urges everyone at risk to get vaccinated.
Symptoms of Hep A include jaundice, fatigue, severe stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.
People can be contagious for two weeks.