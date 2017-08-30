Police Search For Aggravated Robbery Suspects

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for burglary suspects who targeted a Family Dollar store and then struck an employee with the getaway car as they sped away from the scene.

Police say the man and woman robbed the Family Dollar at 1515 W. 48th Ave. just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

An employee was struck by a red Honda Civic occupied by the suspects when they sped away from the store.

The suspects are described as an Hispanic male in his 60s, gray and black hair, goatee wearing a blue shirt, an Hispanic female in her 30s with dark hair, and an Hispanic female, heavy set, last seen wearing a white floral shirt with pink/purple flowers.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.