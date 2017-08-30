LoDo Condo With View Of Coors Field Going For $4M

DENVER (CBS4) – Being in the center of it all in the Mile High City can really cost you these days.
A condo is now on sale in LoDo for $4 million. (View Listing)
Business Den reports the 5,350-square-foot condo is located next to Coors Field and above the Denver ChopHouse & Brewery.
The property comes with five outdoor decks that feature nice views of the ballpark and it includes iron doors from the Denver Mint.
A condo located in the Four Seasons Hotel downtown was recently listed at more than $5 million, and a current listing for a penthouse at the top of a high rise at 1891 Curtis Street is flashing a $4.1 million price tag.