Colorado Parents Accused In Death Of 6-Week-Old Child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The parents of a 6-week-old infant who died at their Colorado home in February have been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Colorado Springs police say they arrested 21-year-old John Ostranger and 23-year-old Donica Mirabal on Monday. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says that Zayden Ostranger died as a result of prolonged, intentional neglect and lack of care.

On Feb. 28, police and firefighters were dispatched to an apartment to investigate a report of an unresponsive child. Firefighters found the infant dead in his bassinet.

According to police, Mirabal told them that she smoked marijuana during her pregnancy and that Zayden was born premature at 36 weeks and six days.

It couldn’t be immediately determined whether the two had legal representation.

