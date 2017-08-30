Watch CBS4 For CBS Premieres This Fall!

By Wendy Holmes, CBS4 Program Director

(CBS4) – After the PRIME TIME EMMY AWARDS air on CBS Sunday 9/17 6-9PM and the premiere episode of the new CBS All Access Show STAR TREK: DISCOVERY on Sunday 9/24 7-8PM, here comes the start of the new CBS Fall Season on Monday 9/25!

CBS Fall Premiere Week starts Monday, September 25th with the Season Premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY at 7:00PM. What will Amy answer? Following that big show will be the Premiere of the new series YOUNG SHELDON at 7:30PM, which will then take a rest until it begins airing on Thursdays 7:30-8:00PM on November 2nd. Premiering 10/2 7:30-8:00PM is 9JKL, our new comedy starring Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), Linda Lavin & Elliott Gould. At 8:00PM on 9/25 will be the Season Premiere of KEVIN CAN WAIT with new cast member Leah Remini. At 8:30PM is the Premiere of the new series ME, MYSELF AND I starring Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) and John Larroquette (Night Court, The Librarians). Other cast members are Sharon Lawrence, Jaleel White, Ed Begley Jr, and Tia Mowry. From 9:00-10:00PM that night is the Season Premiere of SCORPION. Once Thursday Night Football ends, the Monday lineup effective 10/30 will be 7:00PM Kevin Can Wait; 7:30PM 9JKL; 8:00PM Me, Myself & I; 8:30PM Superior Donuts; and 9:00PM Scorpion.

Tuesday, September 26th sees the Season Premieres of our Tuesday lineup: NCIS at 7:00PM, BULL at 8:00PM and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS at 9:00PM.

Wednesday, September 27th starts off at 7:00PM with the Season Premiere of SURVIVOR. This 35th Edition called “HEROES V. HEALERS V. HUSTLERS” sees a return to Fiji. At 8:00PM is the Premiere of the new series ‘SEAL TEAM” starring David Boreanaz of Bones and A.J. Buckley from CSI: New York. From 9:00-10:00PM is the Season Premiere of CRIMINAL MINDS.

Thursday, September 28th begins at 5:30PM with the first of five THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL games on CBS4. Chicago will visit Green Bay that day. Beginning Thursday 11/2, our lineup will be 7:00PM Big Bang Theory; 7:30PM Young Sheldon; 8:00PM Mom; 8:30PM Life in Pieces and 9:00PM S.W.A.T., a new series which stars Shemar Moore of Criminal Minds.

Friday, September 29th sees the Season Premieres of our Friday lineup: MACGYVER at 7:00PM, HAWAII FIVE-O at 8:00PM and BLUE BLOODS at 9:00PM.

Saturday, September 30th will see an unchanged lineup with CrimeTime Saturday #1 at 7:00PM each week, CrimeTime Saturday #2 at 8:00PM and 48 HOURS Season Premiere from 9:00-10:00PM. If you miss some premieres, expect encore presentations of some of our shows on CrimeTime that Saturday.

Sunday, October 1st will bring our Season Premiere of 60 MINUTES at 6:00PM, followed at 7:00PM by the Premiere of the new series WISDOM OF THE CROWD starring Jeremy Piven (Mr. Selfridge, Entourage) and Richard T. Jones (Judging Amy).

At 8:00PM is the Season Premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES. MADAM SECRETARY will air Sundays 9-10PM this year but will not Premiere until October 8th.