Buffs, Rams Face Off Before Rocky Mountain Showdown On Xfinity Monday Live

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Monday was the Rocky Mountain Showdown Edition of Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.

CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer had former Buffs quarterback Bobby Pesavento and former Rams receiver Dallas Davis as his guests on the show.

“I think it’s just a ton of excitement,” Pesavento said of the week leading up to the Rocky Mountain Showdown. “It really sets the tone on the rest of the season.”

The Buffs are coming off their best season in recently memory finishing as the Pac-12 South champions with a berth in the Alamo Bowl.

“They had a great year last season,” said Pesavento. “I think it was building up. It was wonderful last year. I think they’re going to have a really good team offensively. They have some holes to fill defensively, guys lost to the NFL, but hopefully those young kids can step up and fill those shoes.”

On the other side of the field the Rams got an early start to the season with a big 58-27 win over Oregon State in the first game of the season.

“I love what I saw,” said Davis. “Their offense came out and they’re going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Rams also opened up their new on-campus stadium on Saturday, much to the delight of Davis.

“We have a new home, and there is no buyer’s remorse,” joked Davis.

The Rams and Buffs will meet for the 89th time on Friday. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. from Mile High Stadium.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.