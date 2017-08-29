Floodwaters Could Unleash Hundreds Of Gators From Sanctuary

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBS4) – Hundreds of alligators could escape a sanctuary in southeast Texas due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey.

Workers at Gator Country are patrolling the grounds of the 15-acre preserve to keep an eye on the roughly 350 gators they keep.

“We’re less than a foot from going over the fences. All of these are certified high fences, but look ― when it won’t quit, it won’t quit,” Gary Saurage, who founded the sanctuary in 2005, told local station KFDM during a tour on Monday.

Two 13-foot alligators, Big Al and Big Tex, along with all of the venomous snakes and crocodiles on property, have already been moved to a safe place.

But, if floodwaters continue to rise, the alligators could be at risk of escape.

Saurage posted a video on Facebook of what it looks like there, calling it “absolutely devastating” and thanking people who’ve been helping him out the last few days.

“I promise you we’re going to make a comeback,” he said in the video. “I don’t quit that easy.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to expect the gators “to be displaced. Simply looking for higher ground. Leave alone until water recedes.”

Gators and flooding advice via @txgatorsquad: Expect them to be displaced. Simply looking for higher ground. Leave alone until water recedes pic.twitter.com/nN1B5jvMyV — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 24, 2017

