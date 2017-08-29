BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops (Full Story)

Son, Abused By Father, Can Seek Damages From Social Worker

Filed Under: 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Denver Human Services, Kelcey Patton

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court has found that a Denver city social worker can be sued for violating the constitutional rights of a boy after she recommended that he be placed in his father’s custody despite knowing that the father was a convicted sex offender.

The boy was physically and sexually abused by his father.

Monday’s decision by a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected case worker Kelcey Patton’s claim that, as a city employee, she is protected by governmental immunity.

An attorney for the boy, who is now an adult, says the decision allows him to seek damages in a lower court from both the worker and the city.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch