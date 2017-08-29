BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops (Full Story)

5 Arrested In Mobile Store Smash & Grab

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Westminster arrested five people wanted in a smash-and-grab burglary of a cellphone store.

The burglary occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Boost Mobile at 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. A GMC pickup truck crashed through the front of the store which gave the thieves access to merchandise.

Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of 120th Avenue and Pecos Street about an hour later. The vehicle sped away from officers and police pursued the vehicle.

jane bixby deanna bixby 5 Arrested In Mobile Store Smash & Grab

Jane Bixby and Deanna Bixby (credit: Westminster Police)

Officers disabled the truck near Midway Boulevard and Sheridan Boulevard where the five occupants ran away. A K-9 officer was deployed and captured one suspect. Officers took the other four suspects into custody.

The suspects have been identified as Jane Marie Bixby, 20, Deanna Mae Bixby, 18, Oscar Giovani Gurrola, 22, Joe Edward Garcia, 21, and Fred Juarez-Flores, 18.

oscar gurrola joe garcia fred juarez flores 5 Arrested In Mobile Store Smash & Grab

Oscar Gurrola, Joe Garcia,
Fred Juarez-Flores (credit: Westminster Police)

The suspects face several charges including second-degree burglary, theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, obstructing a police officer and unlawful possession of a schedule I or II substance.

Police said the truck used in the smash-and-grab was stolen.

Police are investigating whether the cellphone smash-and-grab is linked to other similar, recent events.

All suspects were transported to the Adams County Jail.

