Oskar Blues Switches From Beer To Drinking Water For Houston

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Oskar Blues has switched from beer to drinking water. The craft brewery in Northern Colorado is helping out people in Houston in the aftermath of Harvey.

The Longmont craft brewery has donated 88,000 cans of drinking water. The cans were donated by Colorado’s Ball Corporation in conjunction with the CAN’d Aid Foundation.

An additional 50,000 cans of drinking water will be added to that amount on Jan. 25 and shipped to Flint residents.

This is the latest water donation involving Oskar Blues that in the past has included Lyons after the September 2013 floods, Flint, Mich. residents dealing with lead contamination and South Carolina flood victims.

